Ford to recall certain vehicles due to windshield wiper failures

By Joe Espy
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC — Ford Motor Company has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that they are recalling certain vehicles citing safety concerns due to windshield wiper failure.

The recalled models include: F-150, Expedition, Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The models range from 2020 to 2022, according to the report.

Ford reported that inoperative windshield wipers can reduce visibility in certain driving conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms, free of charge.

For more information, owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

