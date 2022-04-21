ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Once again, Trevor Bauer has leave extended

 2 days ago

Once again, Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to extend the administrative leave of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, this time through April 29, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

His current leave, which was extended on April 13, was set to expire Saturday.

Bauer remains off the Dodgers’ 40-man roster as MLB continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault accusation made by a San Diego woman last June.

Bauer, 31, last pitched on June 28, 2021, after which the woman’s allegations of an aggressive sexual encounter that resulted in injuries went public. The Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department launched an investigation while MLB placed Bauer on leave, then extended it multiple times throughout the season, including the playoffs.

While the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Bauer, MLB could invoke its own discipline.

Bauer made just 17 starts last season and pitched 107 2/3 innings to begin a three-year, $102 million free-agent deal he signed in February 2021. He was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and received his full $35.3 million pay in 2021.

The Dodgers have yet to indicate their plans for Bauer if and when he’s reinstated by MLB.

–Field Level Media

