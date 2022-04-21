ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

GM Steve Keim: ‘Zero chance’ Cardinals trade Kyler Murray

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim asserted Thursday that there was “zero chance” the team would trade star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason.

The rough offseason between Murray and Arizona has included Murray scrubbing all references to the team from his social media at one point, and his agent later releasing a statement of more than 1,000 words saying Murray wanted a new contract.

NFL Network reported last week that the Cardinals have yet to make Murray a long-term offer while his agent, Erik Burkhardt, has rescinded his initial proposal.

Murray has never asked for a trade, and it’s clear the Cardinals do not want to go in that direction with the first overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Murray is scheduled to make about $5.5 million in 2022, the fourth year of his rookie contract.

In 46 starts over three seasons, Murray has thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes. He has added 1,786 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was named to the last two Pro Bowls.

In his playoff debut the past season against the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, Murray went 19-for-34 for 137 passing yards and two interceptions in a 34-11 loss. ESPN later reported that the Cardinals wanted Murray to improve as a leader, with anonymous sources describing him as self-centered and a finger-pointer.

–Field Level Media

