Reports: White Sox center fielder Luis Robert suffers minor groin strain

(670 The Score) White Sox star center fielder Luis Robert exited in the eighth inning of his team’s 6-3 loss to the Guardians on Thursday afternoon with what manager Tony La Russa later called a minor groin strain, according to reports.

A stint on the injured list is a possibility for Robert, La Russa said, according to MLB.com. The White Sox (6-6) visit the Twins on Friday evening to start a new three-game series.

Robert suffered the injury while running to first base on a groundout. He slowed down as he neared the bag. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by utilityman Danny Mendick.

Robert is hitting .205 with two homers, three RBIs and a .609 OPS in 11 games. He played in just 68 games in 2021 due to a torn hip flexor.