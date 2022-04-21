ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri's GOP-led House sends income tax break to Senate

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri’s Republican-led House passed a bill Thursday that would give rebates of up to $1,000 for state income taxes owed this year. Lawmakers voted 103-44 to send the nonrefundable tax credit legislation to the GOP-led Senate, where Republican...

krcgtv.com

