The above image is the Severe Weather Forecast Map for today (4/24). Much of Lower Michigan has been upgraded to a Slight Risk (level 2). SPC says: “THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE MIDWEST/LOWER MICHIGAN. Latest model guidance suggests the strongest boundary-layer heating will occur from northwestern IN into lower MI. Where any pockets of stronger heating can occur, resulting in greater low-level instability, a tornado or two also will be possible. The strength of shear should aid in isolated organized cells/line segments with an attendant threat for strong gusts.“

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO