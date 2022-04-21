ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris Flies to San Francisco; Set to Return to LAX Tonight

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Vice President Kamala Harris traveled from her Brentwood home to Los Angeles International Airport today for a flight to San Francisco, where she will attend a maternal health event then return to Los Angeles in the evening.

The motorcade carrying her to LAX created some late-morning traffic tie-ups for motorists on the San Diego (405) Freeway on the Westside. Harris is set to meet with current and former maternal health patients, and speak with members of the maternal health care workforce at University of California San Francisco, then speak there.

She is expected to fly back to LAX Thursday night. Harris has been in Los Angeles since Monday. Her only public event was giving a 19-minute speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Brentwood Monday.

Dave Sanders
2d ago

Who cares where she’s going really. All I know it’s a waste of taxpayers money

