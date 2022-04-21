Our week at GHCC: lots of activities and a visit from the Easter bunny

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
A grandmother was surprised by the community response she got after her purse was taken while she was in a local shop. 73-year-old Thelma had her confidence in people restored after she read a heartfelt letter and received a gift following the incident.
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Following a video of a child being rescued from the top of the pyramid near the Dig Site Pool at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, the feature now has a net and a “no climbing” sign. The net covers the lower branches to hopefully impede someone from climbing...
REPUBLIC, Mo. – Last month Republic High School student, Collin Chastain, began working on a senior project where he would attempt to grow his own food and make his own clothes for a study on self-sustainability. Chastain’s goal was to see how living a self-reliant lifestyle works and see how it would affect his mental […]
Easter is all about bunnies, chicks and just about any baby animal. However, it doesn’t mean our beloved dogs and cats can’t get into the springtime fun. Pet parents will want to hop over to PetSmart for a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny. It’s also the perfect time to pick up some treats and toys for their Easter basket!
There is one Missouri bridge that had so many legends attached to it, it's hard to discern which ones were false while others may have been true. It's the one place in Missouri where demon dogs were said to guard it along with other specters from tragedies past. Among the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend. Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday. Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the...
Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For many growing up in the Ozarks, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils is the soundtrack of their youth. They took the music world by storm in 1972, making this their 50th anniversary as a band. The admittedly quirky band has been sharing stories and pictures from their five decades, but one photo in particular caught our […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than three dozen cats were rescued from one Springfield home last Tuesday. Now, those cats are up for adoption. C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue teamed up with the Springfield-Greene County Animal Control to help search, trap, and rescue the cats. The groups said there were a total of 49 cats inside the home. They initially rescued 39 of those cats and have since caught a few more.
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
Comments / 0