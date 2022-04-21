ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, MO

Our week at GHCC: lots of activities and a visit from the Easter bunny

Ozark County Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Easter bunny posed with residents from...

ozarkcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, MO
Local
Missouri Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Bunny#Health Care
LivingCheap

Pets get free photo with Easter Bunny at PetSmart

Easter is all about bunnies, chicks and just about any baby animal. However, it doesn’t mean our beloved dogs and cats can’t get into the springtime fun. Pet parents will want to hop over to PetSmart for a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny. It’s also the perfect time to pick up some treats and toys for their Easter basket!
ANIMALS
KYTV

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds adoption special Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend. Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday. Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
KYTV

More than 3 dozen cats rescued from Springfield home now up for adoption; Animal Control warns of feral cat colonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than three dozen cats were rescued from one Springfield home last Tuesday. Now, those cats are up for adoption. C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue teamed up with the Springfield-Greene County Animal Control to help search, trap, and rescue the cats. The groups said there were a total of 49 cats inside the home. They initially rescued 39 of those cats and have since caught a few more.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy