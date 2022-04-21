ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Committee criticizes Wichita police misconduct, racism

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Department leaders did not adequately discipline members of the Wichita Police Department who exchanged racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images, and mishandled their investigation of the incidents, according to a city report issued Thursday.

A committee appointed by Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said the department must crackdown on biased police officers, poor leadership, botched investigations and poor oversight, among other things, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The committee was formed in response to an investigation by The Eagle that found some members of the department’s SWAT team joked about the use of force and exchanged biased texts, including an offensive image of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police.

The committee’s findings mirror those of the Wichita Citizen’s Review Board, a group of citizens that reviews investigative reports on police cases, released earlier this month.

The report released Thursday found that then-Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and his deputy chiefs mishandled an internal investigation into the allegations against the SWAT team members, did not appropriately discipline them and did not report their findings to federal or state prosecutors.

“Arguably, no discipline was administered to those officers who received ‘education-based discipline’ or ‘coaching and mentoring,’” the report says.

The report also calls for more training and says those “who have demonstrable biases should be systematically removed from the department.”

The text messages, which were sent from 2015 to 2021, were first discovered in April 2021 while investigators were searching the phone of a Sedgwick County deputy in an unrelated case.

Interim Police Chief Lemuel Moore said during a news conference that he would decide in the coming weeks how the officers could be disciplined, KSN-TV reported.

“The discipline itself does need to be reviewed and, from my perspective, more discipline may be issued, needs to be issued in this matter,” Moore said.

The report also recommended an independent review by a third party to determine the extent of bias in the police department. City officials at the news conference said Wichita is moving toward hiring an independent firm.

Moore said the police department has already taken steps to improve community trust with law enforcement.

For example, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct three training sessions every Friday in May to talk to all the nearly 700 officers about racial discrimination and civil rights violations.

The Justice Department also will host meetings in the next 45-60 days that will bring officers and members of community groups together, Moore said. Panels of Black and Hispanic community members are being formed, with plans for LGBTQ and other groups next year, he said.

Moore said all officers are required to attend and that he would have stern instructions for them.

“You’re getting paid to listen, so sit there and be quiet, no matter how tough it is, no matter how wrong the person speaking to you may be. It’s important we have an ear and that we listen to the community,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Over 100 New York police officers guilty of misconduct during BLM protests, report finds

An NYPD watchdog has found that 104 officers were guilty of misconduct during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) oversight agency released the report on Tuesday, almost two years after the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The ensuing protests led to the NYPD coming out in force, with interactions between protesters and officers turning violent on several occasions. The CCRB was given the task of looking into more than...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Minneapolis, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Minneapolis Police#Racism#Ap#The Wichita Eagle#Swat
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
KXRM

Body found in Pueblo County, investigation underway

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found earlySunday morning on a road in southwest Pueblo County. Deputies responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road about a half mile from Starlite Drive atabout 2:25 a.m. When deputies arrived, they learned the victim was dead. Pueblo County […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy