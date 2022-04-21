ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Tony Vitello recaps Alabama series, previews Tennessee-Florida

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfQDA_0fGLeKg500

No. 1 Tennessee (34-3, 14-1 SEC) will play at Florida (23-14, 6-9 SEC) Friday-Sunday.

First pitch for Friday and Saturday’s games are slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+). Sunday’s series finale is set for noon EDT (SEC Network+).

Mick Hubert (PxP) and Nick Belmonte (analyst) will be on the call for all three games.

Florida leads the all time series, 154-90. The Gators are 83-41 against Tennessee in Gainesville, Florida.

Fifth-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media Thursday to recap the Vols’ series against Alabama and previewed playing Florida.

Vitello was suspended for the series finale against Alabama and for Tuesday’s game versus Bellarmine. He remains suspended for the first two games at Florida and is slated to return Sunday.

Below is Vitello’s media availability ahead of the Tennessee-Florida series.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida eliminates Vols from SEC Tournament

No. 5 Tennessee was eliminated in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday. The Volunteers (22-7) lost a 4-2 decision to No. 3 Florida (22-2) in Athens, Georgia. UT will next play in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols will learn its NCAA Regional destination May 2 during the NCAA Tournament selection show.
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

Tennessee baseball blanks Florida for series-clinching victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Blade Tidwell looked every bit worthy of his All-American status in top-ranked Tennessee's victory on Saturday night. The sophomore star made his longest appearance of the season with 4.2 innings and fanned five Gators in the Vols series-clinching 3-0 win in Gainesville. Tidwell also earned his first pitching win this year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 3

The final game of a three-game set between Arkansas baseball and Texas A&M will get underway at 1 p.m. from College Station. The Aggies took Game 1 and the Diamond Hogs won Game 2. Both were pitching duels. An Arkansas win in Game 3 would keep the Razorbacks alone in second place. A Texas A&M win would likely see the Aggies crack the Top 25 and pull within two games of No. 6 Arkansas in the SEC standings. Arkansas has lost just one SEC series since 2019, earlier this season to Florida. Right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will get the start in order to...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Time Series#Sec Network#Gators#Bellarmine
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas at Florida: Game preview, how to stream Sunday’s finale

The no. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks made history in Saturday’s middle game with the no. 9 Florida Gators. With Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Gators, Arkansas solidified a series win in Gainesville for the first time in its program history. Florida got off to a hot start, responding to Arkansas’ early 1-0 lead by scoring three runs on a bases-loaded triple by Cheyenne Lindsey to give Florida the 3-1 lead heading into the 2nd inning. Arkansas followed that by plating three runs in the top of the 3rd inning. Taylor Ellsworth picked up her second RBI of the game on a groundout, and Hannah...
GAINESVILLE, FL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Softball to Take on Texas A&M in Weekend Road Series

Alabama softball will travel to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M in a three game series this weekend. After sweeping Mississippi State this past weekend and beating North Alabama and Alcorn State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, all at home in Rhoads Stadium, No. 2 Alabama (38-6, 13-5) is on a five-game win streak entering the weekend and is currently in second place in the SEC, only ranking behind Arkansas, who is 11-4 in conference play. On the other hand, Texas A&M (24-17, 3-12) is on a three game losing streak and is currently in second to last place in the SEC, only ranking above South Carolina, who is 2-13 in conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

No. 8 Gator softball team comes up short vs. No. 7 Arkansas, 5-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time, the Arkansas softball team has claimed a series win in Gainesville. And there’s still a game to go. The Gators fell to the SEC-leading Razorbacks for the second straight game on Saturday, losing 5-4 at KSP Stadium. Florida falls to 35-11 overall, 11-9 in SEC, while Arkansas improves to 34-8 for the season, 13-4 in league play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHL

Vols use long ball to tally second-straight win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – A pair of Tennessee homers were the only runs scored all night, as the Vols chalk up their 16th conference win, 3-0 over the Gators. The bats for both teams remained quiet until the fifth inning. Luc Lipcius took a big left swing at shot a solo home run over the […]
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
146K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy