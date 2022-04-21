ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two incoming Gators make The Athletic's best-fit list out of the transfer portal

By David Rosenberg
Transfer season is in full swing for the college basketball world and enough players have found new homes for The Athletic to take a crack at ranking the best pickups based on how well players fit their new squads. Two incoming Gators made the list, Belmont transfer Will Richard and LSU transfer Alex Fudge.

Richard is the higher-ranked of the pair at No. 4 and is described as “the perfect test case to find out what this Florida staff is capable of.” He’s got three years left of college eligibility and the tools to turn into one of the conference’s best wings after a year of development.

Richard has all of the tools to be a potential pro wing down the road. He’s the kind of player as a two-way wing that is really hard to find in the portal, and the kind of guy you can build just about any type of team around. He might not average 16 per game next season, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him as a Day 1 starter averaging 13 points, four rebounds, a couple of assists and a couple of steals while providing a great impact as a winning player.

That’s as strong an endorsement as you can get as a transfer, but Richard will have to live up to the hype in an SEC that only figures to get stronger with time.

Fudge is a bigger project player than Richard is and lands at No. 13 on the list. Defensively, Fudge is an asset for any program, but his offense is questionable at this stage and there’s Colin Castleton on the floor to worry about.

The fit here could also depend how he pairs with Colin Castleton. If they develop chemistry where Castleton learns to find him in the dunker spot when his man goes to help on Castleton post-ups, maybe it works out. But if those two log a lot of minutes together. Todd Golden is going to need to surround them with shooting.

Gambling on Fudge is worth it for the Gators because he’s considered one of the transfers with the highest upside in the cycle. His block numbers translate to first-round pick level, but the scheme at LSU wasn’t quite right. If Golden can bring in the right pieces around him, Fudge’s untapped potential is there for the taking at 18 years old.

The Golden Era of Florida basketball appears to be off to a promising start with strong transfers coming in early. There are still a few more scholarship spots on the roster open too, so Golden can still add a few more names to the list.

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Golden
Times-Republican

Cyclone men add another transfer

AMES — Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of VCU transfer Hason Ward. Ward is a 6-foot, 9-inch forward out of St. Thomas, Barbados, who played for VCU the last three seasons. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Ward saw action...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Former 4-star QB transferring from Florida after 1 year in Gainesville

A former 4-star quarterback has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports is reporting the Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has decided to explore his opportunities outside of Gainesville. The Cartersville, Ga. prospect was a member of the Gators’ 2021 recruiting class, spending just one season with the program before hitting the portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Era#Florida Gators#Athletic#Lsu#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida eliminates Vols from SEC Tournament

No. 5 Tennessee was eliminated in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday. The Volunteers (22-7) lost a 4-2 decision to No. 3 Florida (22-2) in Athens, Georgia. UT will next play in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols will learn its NCAA Regional destination May 2 during the NCAA Tournament selection show.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers recruiting target Kyle Dobbins enters transfer portal

One of the top 35 high school football players out of New Jersey and the No. 25 all-purpose back from the class of 2018 is now in the transfer portal. Former Temple Owl running back Kyle Dobbins officially entered the transfer portal Friday. The Sicklerville, N.J. native is leaving Temple as a redshirt junior. A three-star all-purpose back in the 247Sports Composite, Dobbins committed to Temple in June and signed a letter of intent in September of his senior high school season. He held offers from Northwestern, Boston College, North Carolina, and Rutgers. He also made visits to Penn State, Notre Dame, and South Carolina prior to enrolling at Temple. Temple RB Kyle Dobbins has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. Dobbins was the first Temple RB since Ryquell Armstead to score three rushing touchdowns in a game.@kyledobbs36 @OwlScoop_comhttps://t.co/dG3kMiBcZu — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 22, 2022 Dobbins appeared in 11 career games for the Owls, rushing for 148 yards (3.8 per carry). he saw most of his action this past season. Rutgers was active early in the portal. They do have options at running back, but with coach Greg Schiano’s recruiting background you can trust whomever he had his eye on.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How many fans attended Penn State’s spring football game?

For the first time since 2019, Penn State allowed fans to step into Beaver Stadium for a spring preview of the football team. The annual Blue-White Game is traditionally a big draw for Penn State, and the crowds that make their way into Beaver Stadium for a spring game or glorified scrimmage every April tends to rank among the nation’s best when it comes to spring game attendance figures. And this year was no different. With a reported crowd size of 62,000 fans, Penn State’s Blue-White Game will once again go in the record books as one of the top spring game...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football: Greg Schiano is pleased with how his transfer wide receivers played

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Taj Harris and Sean Ryan fit in seamlessly to the Rutgers football offense on Friday night during the annual spring game. The two transfer wide receivers added a new dimension to an offense that at times last year was lacking explosiveness. The integration of Harris and Ryan into the offense is going to be as important for the Scarlet Knights as the production from the quarterback position and the development of the offensive line. All three units were a question mark throughout last season. And now after the spring game, it appears that the offensive line is improved from...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia offers three-star Christopher Johnson Jr. who then de-commits from Rutgers

Hours after receiving an offer from Georgia, Florida athlete Christopher Johnson Jr. de-committed from Rutgers. Johnson had committed to Rutgers in March while on an unofficial visit to the Big Ten program. He is a class of 2023 recruit out of Dillard (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) who is fast, elusive in the open field and is a solid receiving option out of the backfield. The decision to re-open his commitment certainly has something to do with his recent offer from the national champions. Johnson tweeted about his Georgia offer on Saturday afternoon. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound running back currently holds ‘Power Five’ offers that include...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the spring game

Texas’ spring game came and went, but not without a frenzy of excitement surrounding the offensive fireworks displayed on the field. After going 5-7 in his first season as the Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian put a major emphasis on cleaning house of guys not bought into his culture, while also bringing in significant upgrades all over the field. On Saturday, Texas fans got their first sneak peak at some of the new players that will be donning the burnt orange, and they were not disappointed.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Another member of Ohio State’s defensive line has reportedly chosen to enter the transfer portal this spring. On Saturday, junior DL Noah Potter decided to seek playing time elsewhere. Per NBC affiliate Whitney Harding, “Can confirm Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter is in the transfer portal.”. Potter...
COLUMBUS, OH
