ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Park, FL

From drive-thru to counter: Man wanted for attacking Burger King employee

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — An employee at a Burger King was violently attacked by a customer and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and catching...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Park, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Lake Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#White Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy