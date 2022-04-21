ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Executive Wants Us to Adjust to the Times

Cover picture for the articleWhat is increasing faster than the price of gasoline? Apparently, the pressure for global newscasting companies to keep up with the transformations of digital technology. That’s what Andrew Morse, executive vice president and chief digital officer of Cable News Network (CNN) Worldwide, told journalism students at the University of Texas in...

Daily Mail

The most busted name in news! CNN's $300bn streaming service is axed in just THREE WEEKS as lower-level staff find out through social media and slam bosses for 'pulling rug out beneath us'

Warner Bros Discovery will shut down CNN+ after just three weeks because the $300million flop failed to take off. New CNN CEO Chris Licht said it would be pulled at the end of April due to consumers wanting 'simplicity and an all-in service' rather than 'standalone offerings'. He admitted the...
Fox News

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC all avoid covering the demise of CNN+

None of the liberal networks drew any attention to the dramatic implosion of CNN+, which debuted just weeks ago. Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the media landscape on Thursday by announcing it is pulling the plug on CNN's streaming service following reports of a disappointing launch. CNN+ is the first major...
Primetimer

CNN+ was always doomed because it had a "powerful skeptic" in Discovery boss David Zaslav

Zaslav didn't like the CNN streaming service that was mostly the brainchild of ousted CNN president Jeff Zucker, but he couldn't have a say on CNN+ until the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger was completed. "The service had a powerful skeptic: David Zaslav, the chief executive of Discovery, who was on the verge of completing a merger with WarnerMedia that would put him in control of the news network," reports The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum, John Koblin and Benjamin Mullin. "Executives at Discovery, wary of antitrust rules, were constrained from advising their counterparts at CNN until the merger was done. CNN+ had lost its champion when Mr. Zucker left in February because of an undisclosed romantic relationship with a colleague. But Jason Kilar, the WarnerMedia chief executive, forged ahead anyway, launching the streaming platform on March 29 to the frustration of the Discovery leadership. It quickly became apparent that Mr. Zaslav had a very different view on digital strategy. On the morning of April 11, the first business day of Discovery’s ownership — and 90 minutes before its WBD stock even went live on Nasdaq — JB Perrette, Discovery’s global head of streaming, convened a meeting with CNN executives. Mr. Perrette had a message: Marketing of CNN+ was to be suspended, pending a formal review of the business, three people familiar with the conversation said. Executives at Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to merge its other subscription platforms — Discovery+ and HBO Max — into one giant streaming service. They were not convinced that a niche product like CNN+ could be viable on its own." Discovery, which owed $55 billion from the merger, also didn't want to spend another billion on CNN+
The US Sun

Inside shock shutdown of CNN+ only weeks after launch as future of stars Chris Wallace and Alison Roman remains unclear

CNN+ has announced it will shut down at the end of the month, just weeks after launching, in a shock move that has rattled the media industry. The futures of the network's stars such as anchor Chris Wallace and food writer Alison Roman remain unclear, as the company's bosses deal with the fallout of the streaming service that had been hyped up for months.
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
Andrew Morse
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
TheWrap

Joy Behar Suggests Paying Fox News Viewers to Watch ‘The View’ and CNN to ‘Get Smarter’

“The View” host Joy Behar made a bold suggestion in Wednesday’s episode — people who watch Fox News should be paid to watch “The View,” along with CNN. Earlier this week, a new study was released that indicated how viewers change their opinions on political issues based on what network they watch. In the study, some Fox News viewers were actually paid to watch CNN for seven hours a week during the month of September 2020. The control group continued to watch Fox News.
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
