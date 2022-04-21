ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MS

Three Rivers annual hazardous waste drop off set for Saturday in Verona

By CALEB MCCLUSKEY Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
This file photo from July, 8, 2020, shows paint cans waiting to be opened again for children from the Haven Acres Boys & Girls Club to paint two murals in downtown Tupelo Tuesday. Paint is one of many items that is considered hazardous waste and is eligible for pick up during the annual Hazardous waste collection day Saturday in Verona. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO • Three Rivers Planning & Development District will host its annual household hazardous waste collection days starting this weekend to give residents a chance to properly dispose of unwanted and dangerous waste.

Northeast Mississippians who need to rid themselves of hazardous waste will have two opportunities to do so. The first collection day is set for this Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MSU Agricenter in Verona.

Accepted Hazardous Waste

  • Aerosols
  • All purpose cleaners
  • Ammonia
  • Antifreeze
  • Brake fluids
  • Batteries
  • Barbecue lighter fluid
  • Chlorine bleach
  • Computers and electronic waste
  • Detergents
  • Disinfectants
  • Drain opener
  • Engine fluids
  • Fertilizers
  • Furniture polish
  • Gasoline
  • Gas additives
  • Glass cleaner
  • Glues
  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Moth balls
  • Motor oil
  • Oven cleaner
  • Paints and paint thinner
  • Pesticides
  • Photographic chemicals
  • Propane cylinder tanks
  • Rodent poisons
  • Silver polish
  • Pool chemicals
  • Tires (25 maximum)
  • Toilet bowl cleaner
  • Turpentine
  • Televisions
  • Water Sealant
  • Old appliances
  • Freezers
  • Washers
  • Dryers
  • Air conditioners
  • Air compressors
  • Water heaters
  • Florescent bulbs
  • Metals
  • Old prescriptions

A second collection day is set for the following Saturday, April 30, at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena, also from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Three Rivers Solid Waste Manager Doug Wiggins said he encourages any residents with hazardous waste in Northeast Mississippi to attend.

“It gives residents of the three rivers region an outlet to dispose of things properly," he said. "That way, it does not end up in a landfill or dumped on someone’s property. We want to get people that outlet.”

Not Accepted Waste

  • Sofas
  • Roofing shingles
  • any other household trash
  • biological or infectious materials
  • explosives
  • radioactive materials
  • unknown substances

The program is free to any resident within Lee, Pontotoc, Itawamba, Calhoun, Lafayette and Union counties. Items accepted include tires, cleaning products, paint, pesticides, oils, metals and electronics. Three Rivers will not accept sofas, roofing shingles, any household trash, biological or infectious materials, explosives or radioactive material.

Wiggins also noted Three Rivers has limited residents to 25 tires per drop off. Commercial waste is also off-limits. He said he had previously turned away commercial painters with trailers filled with paint cans.

Participation, Wiggins said, is typically high for these programs. Lee County on average has 400 to 500 participants and the Oxford collection day had over 700 people last year. He said the cost of the two events usually runs Three Rivers around $150,000 each year.

“We get good participation,” he said. “People look forward to it. We get calls all year round asking when it is going to happen.”

Keep Tupelo Beautiful Executive Director Kathryn Rhea said the collection day is a good opportunity to recycle items the city traditionally does not accept.

Because the event is only held once a year, she said it's important for would-be participants to gather any items they want to be recycled and ensure they are eligible for the program.

Wiggins said much of the waste accepted is recycled, including metals, car batteries and tires, which are collected and recycled by Liberty Tires in Saltillo.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo, MS
