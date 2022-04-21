ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, OH

Spring Fling 2022

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring Fling 2022, a local festival of crafters and vendors, will take place in and around Greenfield Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “I think crafting is coming back from where it died out for several years,” said Lynn Riggs, the event’s coordinator. “I think people being stuck...

