When we spend a lot of time indoors and keep the windows closed for air conditioning, we feel cool and comfortable. However, that means we also need air purifying devices to make sure that we’re breathing in healthy air inside our homes. There are several kinds of air-purifying devices out there but they seem to be pretty distinctive and will most likely not blend in with your furniture. This new concept will solve that problem by designing something that looks like part of your decoration.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO