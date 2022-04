It happened in the pub. Jonathan* and I were talking about where we wanted to go on holiday that summer when the idea of Kilimanjaro came up. I told him that climbing it had been a dream of mine for years. Given how much we had in common with one another, I had expected him to say the same. I had expected him to say we should book it immediately. I had not expected him to laugh.I met Jonathan in 2009 on a dating website. We clicked immediately and bonded over our shared love of travel and adventure. I was...

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO