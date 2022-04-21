Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID, cancels Thursday night's show

Noah Cyrus is red-hot.
The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.
To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset.
The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15.
If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month.
Cyrus seemed to have...
