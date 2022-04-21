Police say 'tax resolution' letter is a scam

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says letters with this header are being sent out, but they are a scam. Courtesy of OCSO

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified this week of a possible fraudulent mailing that has been sent to residents or businesses in Ottawa County claiming to be from a non-existent “tax resolution” division.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that this letter is a scam, said Capt. Jake Sparks.

The letter indicates that it is from the Ottawa County “Tax Resolution Unit.” It claims to be a “Distraint Warrant” and mentions garnishment of wages, property seizures and creation of a property lien, and requests a balance to be paid in full.

Sparks said they believe that this same scam has also been used in other parts of the country.

The Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office has confirmed that it does not have a “Tax Resolution Unit” and it does not send out “Distraint Warrants.”

Anyone receiving this letter should discard it, not send any money and contact the Sheriff’s Office if there are additional questions.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Services in an attempt to identify the source of the fraudulent mailings, Sparks said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or online at mosotips.com.