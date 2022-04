California will not require K-12 students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 until at least 2023, state public health officials said this week. The California Department of Public Health said in a statement Thursday that COVID vaccines will not be required for students until at least July 1, 2023, provided that they are fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children under age 16 before then.

