Being cooped up all winter is no fun at all, and this roller coaster we've been on hasn't exactly been a treat either. Now, as May approaches, the Gilmore Car Museum is rolling out some fun events, so you can have more fun than just your golf league. They call it car show season. Classic cars are great for the people who own them, but "cruise-in" nights allow the rest of us to, if you pardon the expression, drool over these collector cars, as many of us have memories attached to cars from this era.

