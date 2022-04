KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Peterson Amos, 72, of Kingsport, was escorted by the angels to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a courageous triumph over cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Zinia Collier Peterson; her beloved daughter, Christine; special mother-in-law, Grace Amos Vinson; sisters-in-law, Mary Morris, Nellie Ruth Roberts, Shirley Lane, Edna Knowles, Bobbie Bombailey and Edith Hanson; brothers-in-law, Tommy Amos and David Amos.

