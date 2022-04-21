Man allegedly grabs beer from car while speaking to police

Police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly went back to his car to grab a beer while speaking to officers, according to a police report.

At about 10:26 a.m., police were responding to a different call when they saw a vehicle turn into the driveway of a residence on the 3500 block of E. University Drive. Police observed the driver exit the vehicle and stagger up to the house.

When police approached the man, they observed his eyes were red and glassy, his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.

As police spoke to the man, he allegedly staggered back to his vehicle, opened the door and pulled out a beer from inside the vehicle.

Police said there were also four empty 24-ounce beer cans in the yard, according to the report. A family member on the scene alleged the man had four beers earlier that day.

Police attempted to conduct field sobriety tests but the man allegedly did not comply. Police arrested him on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more if at trial. If convicted on the charge, it would be a felony.

Other Reports

2300 block of Salado Street — Police arrested three individuals Wednesday morning after the group allegedly stole and tried to sell a trailer and hauled it with a previously stolen truck.

At about 9:16 a.m., police responded to a call from a man who reported his cargo trailer stolen from the driveway of his home, according to a report.

The man said he left for less than an hour and found the trailer missing when he returned home. He estimated the trailer’s value at $2,000.

Police later located a pickup truck pulling a trailer that matched the description and license plate of the stolen trailer. Police conducted a traffic stop and found a 30-year-old male driver, 29-year-old male passenger and 42-year-old female passenger.

The pickup truck matched a vehicle reported missing in Denton on April 19, police said. The truck’s ignition was missing, police observed, and the group was using a screwdriver to start and stop the car.

Police arrested all three vehicle occupants on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. The two men allegedly took an active part in stealing the trailer, while the woman allegedly took an active part in attempting to sell the trailer. The 30-year-old man allegedly admitted to stealing the pickup truck.

The 29-year-old was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, methamphetamine. The 30-year-old was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, property theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, methamphetamine. The woman was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

3600 block of Quail Creek Drive — Police are investigating a group of juveniles for assault causes bodily injury after one juvenile allegedly choked another with a hoodie.

At about 8:06 p.m., police responded to a call from a woman who said juveniles were beating on her door to try to get her son to fight them.

When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find any juveniles in the area.

The mother alleged the group harassed and assaulted her son prior to pounding on the door. One juvenile allegedly grabbed her son’s hoodie and twisted it, causing the son to be unable to breathe.

She told police she wants to press charges against said juvenile. Police are still investigating the incident.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.