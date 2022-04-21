Public Skate: Bruins vs. Penguins

The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins will face-off in Saturday afternoon NHL action. If the cards fall right, this could be a preview of a first round playoff series. The Rangers are battling with the Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Bruins are tied trying to sneak into the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. If they fail to do so, there's a strong possibility they'll face the winner of the Metro Division in the first round, which could very well be the Rangers.

