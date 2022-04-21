ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Penguins

By Dan.Ryan
stanleycupofchowder.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRejoice - it’s a game on NESN. We are blessed. Anyways,...

www.stanleycupofchowder.com

Comments / 0

NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

When Pastrnak, Lindholm and Ullmark could return from injury

The Boston Bruins have been without two of their most talented players, right winger David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm, for almost three weeks. Veteran goalie Linus Ullmark also has missed the last two games and won't play Thursday night when the B's take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Bruins and Penguins wins put Caps in hole entering final week

There has not been much concern over whether the Capitals would be playing in May for a few months. The concern has long been who their opponent will be in the Stanley Cup playoffs — and right now, it looks like they could have the toughest matchup in the Eastern Conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Updated playoff scenarios, standings, first-round matchups for Bruins

There's one week left in the NHL regular season and the Boston Bruins could mathematically finish in four different spots in the Eastern Conference standings. The most realistic spots are third place in the Atlantic Division, and the first and second wild card berths. Boston still hasn't mathematically been eliminated from second place in the division, but the odds of the B's climbing that high are incredibly slim.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Things to Watch for in Today’s Rangers/Bruins Game

The New York Rangers have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017. All of the eight teams from the Eastern Conference have clinched a spot, but we don’t know the exact matchups yet, and it doesn’t look like we’ll know until after game 82. The Blueshirts currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division and would face Sydney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins if the season ended today. However, that’s likely to change; considering the logjam in the East, they could play the Boston Bruins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Get Contributions from All Over in Touchdown Win over Detroit

And so far, the chemistry he's shown with the captain has been a thing of beauty. "It's really good," defenseman Kris Letang said. "Every time you have a player that has a good hockey IQ and can shoot the puck, they can be a great complement for Sid. Sid will find those guys. He attracts so many eyes on the ice that leaves other player with a lot of more time, and I think Rakell has been a really nice player for them."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers vs. Bruins Prediction and Odds (Back Boston as Home Favorite)

The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins will face-off in Saturday afternoon NHL action. If the cards fall right, this could be a preview of a first round playoff series. The Rangers are battling with the Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Bruins are tied trying to sneak into the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. If they fail to do so, there's a strong possibility they'll face the winner of the Metro Division in the first round, which could very well be the Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Wild Card Battle? Penguins Gm78: Lines, Notes & Odds vs. Bruins

And down the stretch they come. The Pittsburgh Penguins (43-23-11) are in a dogfight for third place because they have just three wins in their last 10 games. One of the teams they could be battling for wild-card position is the Boston Bruins (47-24-5), who are two points ahead of the Penguins with one game in hand. The Penguins betting odds reflect the uphill battle, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

McAvoy gives sister Kayla, Rangers intern, pre-game fist bump

Siblings share brief but sweet moment at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston Bruins defenseman, Charlie McAvoy fist bumps his sister Kayla, a New York Rangers intern on the strength staff during today's matchup. 00:22 •. What's up, bro?. Kayla McAvoy, a temp associate in the strength and conditioning department for...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin is Back, Penguins Gm79: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Red Wings

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) faced the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10), things got ugly. The Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to score 11 goals in a game as they dismantled Detroit 11-2. Every Penguins shot seemed to light the lamp. The Penguins have a few games left before the second season comes calling and need to straighten out a few details. They’ll face the increasingly disinterested Red Wings again on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day

Year after year, Detroit Red Wings fans show extraordinary support. This season was no different, and the Red Wings will celebrate the best fans in hockey on Saturday, closing out their 2021-22 home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lose ground in Metro race, fall to Bruins

It wasn’t the outcome the New York Rangers were looking for, but unfortunately they fell to the Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Boston. The Blueshirts now sit two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes (110) with each team having three games remaining, including a head to head on Tuesday night. Earlier today, the Canes roared back from a 2-0 hole against the New Jersey Devils and won in OT.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche at Jets

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-17-6) AT WINNIPEG JETS (35-32-11) 7:00 PM MT | ROGERS PLACE. The Colorado Avalanche begin the final week of the regular season as they seek a season sweep against the division rival Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening. Puck will drop at 5 p.m. MT at Canada Life Centre.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Panthers

The game was shades of a playoff game, and this time the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime by a score of 3-2. It was a good game; and, to my eye, both teams played well enough to win. In this edition of Maple Leafs’ takeaways, I’ll...
NHL

