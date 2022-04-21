Public Skate: Bruins vs. Penguins

The New York Rangers have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017. All of the eight teams from the Eastern Conference have clinched a spot, but we don’t know the exact matchups yet, and it doesn’t look like we’ll know until after game 82. The Blueshirts currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division and would face Sydney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins if the season ended today. However, that’s likely to change; considering the logjam in the East, they could play the Boston Bruins.
