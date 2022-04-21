Rental housing shortage needs to be addressed

The Booth Lake Trailhead parking lot will undergo construction to install a new public restroom beginning Monday, April 25. The parking lot will be closed to parking and drop-off during construction, which is expected to last into early June. The trail will be open to hikers during construction; however, trail users are asked to either take a bus or hotel shuttle, or to be dropped off at the bus stop located at the intersection of Booth Falls Road and North Frontage Road. No parking is available at Vail Mountain School.
