Rental housing shortage needs to be addressed

The business community NEEDS this project. The Vail community needs more affordable housing for its workforce, and as a general manager of two stores here, I and other business community members welcome projects like Vail Resorts’ East Vail affordable workforce housing project. In order for our businesses to continue providing the highest quality of service we are known for and advertise as the “Vail Experience” for our community members and guests, we need affordable housing close to where people work.

VAIL, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO