ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Rental housing shortage needs to be addressed

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 2 days ago

There is a huge problem in rental housing, and in looking at today’s Vail Daily that shortage is quite apparent from the numbers below:. There are 89 want ads for job positions. There are...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Letter: We need workforce housing in East Vail

The business community NEEDS this project. The Vail community needs more affordable housing for its workforce, and as a general manager of two stores here, I and other business community members welcome projects like Vail Resorts’ East Vail affordable workforce housing project. In order for our businesses to continue providing the highest quality of service we are known for and advertise as the “Vail Experience” for our community members and guests, we need affordable housing close to where people work.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Condemn the East Vail parcel and condemn Vail Resorts

The parcel in East Vail where Vail Resorts plans to develop workforce housing needs to be condemned — legally. Vail Resorts and its female leaders Beth Howard and Kirsten Lynch should also be condemned — literally — for being absolutely tone deaf to the community with their empty words and vacuous promises to protect the environment.
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Vail, CO
Business
City
Vail, CO
Vail, CO
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Workforce Housing#Vail Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TMZ.com

Tap Your Home’s Equity Without A Loan!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. The white-hot real estate market may be bad news for first-time home buyers … but it’s excellent news for people who already own. A company called Hometap has created a better way to...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Housing market 'staring into face of perfect storm,' expert warns

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard warned consumers Friday the housing market is currently "staring into the face of a perfect storm" and argued that is a "bad sign" for the American economy. "Our own Wells Fargo NAHB Housing Market Index (HMI) declined three points this month because...
REAL ESTATE
Vail Daily

House passes $178 million investment for affordable housing

The House today passed legislation to direct the largest investment in state history in affordable housing — $178 million in grants to nonprofits and local governments to build and sustain affordable housing. The legislation passed with a vote of 43-20. “This transformational investment of nearly $180 million will help...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

This $1.75 Million Severance Home Gives Off Serious Castle Vibes

Rustic. Modern. Castle. We can't help but have so many different feelings about the vibes that this home in Severance, Colorado gives us. All in great ways, of course. This home located at 39675 Hilltop Circle is listed on Realtor for $1.75 million. The home features six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and 8,770 square feet of living space on 3.5 acres of land.
SEVERANCE, CO
BET

Renters Of Color Pay Higher Housing Fees, According To Zillow

In Zillow’s latest Consumer Housing Trends Report some startling numbers reveal how renters of color pay more in security deposits and applications fees than white applicants. The report states the average rental application is around $50, which can be a lot if applicants fill out more than one to...
HOUSE RENT
Vail Daily

Appeal on proposed gravel mine from Rincon Partners postponed

Dotsero residents did not receive property notification of an appeal hearing scheduled for Wednesday concerning a potential gravel mine in the area, resulting in a postponement of the appeal by the Eagle County Planning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to reschedule the appeal for May 18 at 3 p.m. Rincon...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Booth Trailhead parking to be closed for restroom project

The Booth Lake Trailhead parking lot will undergo construction to install a new public restroom beginning Monday, April 25. The parking lot will be closed to parking and drop-off during construction, which is expected to last into early June. The trail will be open to hikers during construction; however, trail users are asked to either take a bus or hotel shuttle, or to be dropped off at the bus stop located at the intersection of Booth Falls Road and North Frontage Road. No parking is available at Vail Mountain School.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy