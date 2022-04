AVO-EVERYTHING: So where does an avocado best fit into a particularly fabulous dish? Is it the creamy element in the sauce or dressing? Should it be sliced and folded into a tortilla or added to the top of a burger patty? Or perhaps cubing the fruit is the ideal route, especially if you'd like to garnish a salad or side with plenty of avo-oomph? It is a foodstuff with plenty of flexibility, in short, which could be one reason for its enduring and appetizing popularity. And that piquant popularity will be on delicious display in downtown Fallbrook when the long-running Avocado Festival returns for a day of sunshine, sounds, art to enjoy, and so much creamy cuisine.

FALLBROOK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO