Elon Has Secured Equity and Debt for $46.5 Billion for Twitter

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusk announced Thursday morning he has $21 billion in cash equity from himself and other co-investors to make a $46.5 billion bid for Twitter and Elon arranged $25.5 billion of committed debt financing through Morgan Stanley. The debt is loans against Twitter and Tesla. Musk can make a tender...

www.nextbigfuture.com

Elon Musk on Friday argued that Twitter “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform” might be needed. The Tesla founder joined the debate on censorship on major social media platforms, first posting a Twitter poll centered on the question: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Warren Buffett's buy-and-hold approach and ability to identify great companies have yielded tremendous results. Buffett is famous for being a value investor, but the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio also houses some great growth stocks. Investing in companies that can shape and benefit from unfolding trends can be a path to fantastic...
When Lauren Simmons was 22 years old, she became the youngest full-time female trader on Wall Street, and the second African-American woman in that role in New York Stock Exchange history. Simmons has since left her job as an equities trader to focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors and to host...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investing can be hard. To succeed, you have...
Https://www.androidauthority.com/iph...r-box-3155345/. Tl;dr: a man sued Apple for not including a charger with their phone and won due to a practice called "tie sale", which basically says a company cannot separate the sale of two objects, where one is needed in order to make the other function. C'mon America, if Brazil...
Netflix has announced a big change to the TV app for the streaming service, one that personalizes the experience further for users. Confirmed in a blog post on their official site, Netflix announced their rolling out a Category Hub in the TV Menu for all members that specifically includes users favorite genres but also new categories of films, series and specials, that might appeal to their interest. The service notes that by adding these personalized categories they're hoping users will save some time instead of scrolling through "endless rows" of content. They write: "We're always looking to improve the member experience. We hope this new feature will make it easier to find your most beloved categories and explore new genres when you're craving some adventure (or fantasy or musicals or...)."
Upstart has nearly doubled its revenue every year since 2017. Bill.com is chasing a global market opportunity that could be $125 trillion in size. Together, these stocks could supercharge your portfolio over the next decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
