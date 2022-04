Since the summer of 2021, the Missoula Costco has been in the process of undergoing modifications, upgrades, and improvements to both the inside and outside of the building. The old Summit Beverage that sat next door was demolished and the space was turned into additional Costco parking. And back in early February, the store started using a newly built entrance that was also accompanied by various changes to the inside, including the food court area being removed. Now, as I saw during my weekend visit to Costco, various work is still being done but there's another improvement project that has just gotten underway.

