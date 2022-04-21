ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Wet and cold spring has farmers watching ground temperature to start planting

By Stacey Myers Cook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a damp and cold spring, but agriculture officials say it hasn’t put area farmers too far behind. The rain isn’t so much the problem but the soil temperatures that may cause a hiccup in the process. They say it has been ranging in the mid-’40s and it needs...

