ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers due to fire hazard

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Best Buy says it's received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers about the items catching fire, burning or...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Retail Company#Fire Hazard#Ns Af53dss0#Ns Af53mss0#Ns Afo6dbk1#Canadian
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever at Walmart and on Amazon

It’s a day of Apple Watch deals. At Walmart and on Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s latest smartwatch that has a bigger screen than prior generations, along with fast charging. Each retailer has a limited selection of color options available in both the 41mm and 45mm sizing with GPS onboard. Normally $399, you can snag the blue, green, or red variants (with matching case and band colors) for $329 — the best price ever.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Buy with Prime service unveiled

Amazon is launching a new service called Buy with Prime which will take the company’s Prime shopping beyond Amazon. You will be able to use Amazon’s Prime service to buy products from other stores online as well as Amazon, you can see more information below. Buy with Prime...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

HP might be planning 17-inch 4K foldable laptop

In brief: According to a report from South Korea, HP is planning to become the latest entrant in the nascent foldable laptop arena. It would compete with products from Lenovo and Asus as well as a rumored model from Samsung. This week, The Elec reported that SK IE Technology won...
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

Best Washer and Dryer Deals Happening Right Now: Save Up to $1,000 at Samsung

Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with springtime laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be game changers when it comes to keeping your clothes and bedding fresh. Currently, Samsung's sale is offering major discounts on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers, including sets. You can score a new machine for less with Samsung's washer and dryer deals happening right now.
SHOPPING
therecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Avocado Fries

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Crispy and creamy, air fryer avocado fries are a quick and easy snack that the whole family will love! They’re so delicious and perfect for dipping!. If you’re wanting...
RECIPES
Digital Trends

HP is also secretly working on a 17-inch foldable laptop

With foldable phones becoming more popular, the foldable laptop market is starting to grow as well. HP has joined the effort and is reportedly working on a massive 17-inch laptop with a foldable OLED display, according to South Korean publication, The Elec. Clamshell laptops technically already fold closed, but a...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals April 21: $150 off 24" Apple iMac, $50 off 2022 iPad Air, $99 Google Nest, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's bestdeals include price cuts on the iMac and iPad Air, so if you've been looking to round out your desktop with a new daily driver computer or take work on the go, the 24-inch 2021 iMac with an M1 chip will do the trick, as will the 2022 iPad Air, all of which see significant discounts today.
TECHNOLOGY
Channel 3000

3 of the best 2-in-1 laptops available now

The best two-in-one devices offer versatility like no other laptop. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy