CHICAGO — This team has spirit! Yes, they do! This team has spirit, and it’s all thanks to you!. The Chi-Town Wildcats Cheerleaders departed for the Allstar World Championship in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. This is their first world championship and initially, the team feared they were going to have to leave behind a few members because they didn’t have enough funds for airfare and hotel for everyone on their youngest team, the Kitty Cats, whose members range from four to eight years old.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO