‘Manifest’ Producer Bobak Esfarjani Signs Overall Deal With FX

With Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk has become a mainstay at AMC. Previously best known for HBO's subversive sketch comedy series, Mr. Show with Bob and David, the veteran funnyman and seasoned comedy writer/director soon proved himself to be a versatile and commanding dramatic actor, resulting in standout supporting turns in Nebraska, The Post, and Little Women, as well as his compelling lead action performance in Nobody, which he also produced. Now, as Better Call Saul wraps up its final season, which premiered this week, the two-time Emmy-winning writer and five-time Emmy-nominated actor-producer is already lining up his next project with the cable station. Specifically, Odenkirk will star in and produce Straight Man, based on the 1997 novel of the same name by Richard Russo, which has officially been greenlit. The first season will be composed of eight one-hour episodes.

