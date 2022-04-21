ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Manifest’ Producer Bobak Esfarjani Signs Overall Deal With FX

By Sasha Urban
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobak Esfarjani, best known for his work as a writer and producer on NBC’s “Manifest” and as a story editor on “WandaVision” for Disney+, has signed an overall deal with FX Productions. Esfarjani is currently a writer and supervising producer on FX’s upcoming “Alien”...

