ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner. The governor spoke about bringing more jobs into the state, in addition to the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare. He is also working with Addiction Recovery Care to revitalize the former location of OLBH.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO