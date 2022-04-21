ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore/Washington, D.C. submits joint bid to host FIFA World Cup soccer games in 2026

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
The World's best soccer players coming to Baltimore? That could happen.

Baltimore is teaming with Washington, D.C. to bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, and the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland announced.

The 2026 World Cup will have games played in USA, Canada and Mexico.

If Baltimore/DC would win the bid to host World Cup games, those soccer games would be played at M&T Bank Stadium.

Not all 2026 World Cup games would be played in Baltimore. The rest of the World Cup games would be played across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Washington, D.C. would be host of a FIFA World Cup Fan Fest.

"I am extremely excited to join forces with the District of Columbia to strengthen our bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026," Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring another world-class event to Charm City. Mayor Bowser and I want to ensure we give our cities the best opportunity to win this major event which will provide massive economic boosts for both urban centers."

The proposed FIFA Fan Festival will be held on the National Mall and adjoining Pennsylvania Avenue. It will also be held in conjunction with the United States' celebration of its 250th anniversary on July 4 along "America's Front Yard."

