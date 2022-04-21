ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Harford County

By Bryna Zumer
 2 days ago
UPDATE: Investigators believe Thomas Thompkins, of York, PA, failed to stop at a steady red turn signal and went through the intersection of Emmorton Road to travel west onto Philadelphia Road. The front of the tractor-trailer struck the left side of the Chrysler in the intersection. The driver of the Jeep swerved to avoid the pending crash, however, the rear right quarter panel of Chrysler struck the front right fender of the Jeep. The Chrysler traveled off of the road and came to final rest in some nearby brush.

The driver of the Chrysler, Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was declared deceased.

No charges have been filed at this time.
A driver has died after a tractor-trailer crashed into his car, on Route 24 in Abingdon in Harford County.

Maryland State Police said troopers responded at about 2:45 p.m. to Route 24 at Route 7, where a tractor-trailer crashed into a Chrysler.

The male driver of the Chrysler, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

