Post-spring position recap: Can Nebraska replicate the stability it had in ’21 at safety spots?
By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
2 days ago
Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time...
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
Nebraska has a couple of key defensive recruits on campus this weekend, including a transfer portal defensive lineman who will be taking a visit.
The defensive front is a position of critical need for the Huskers as they head into the summer, particularly after junior Casey Rogers entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
NU is set to host Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew, the Journal Star confirmed, over the...
Hopefully you aren’t too attached to the old turf at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium. Because that old turf isn’t attached to the field anymore. The Cornhuskers have finished installing the new turf at their iconic stadium. Their spring practice wound up being the final game played on the turf.
Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
After a mountain of hype, the Oklahoma Spring Game delivered on many fronts for the Oklahoma Sooners. The loyal fans of the Crimson & Cream packed out The Palace on the Prairie with just over 75,000 fans for the start of the Brent Venables era. The game showcased what the...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
Some NFL teams reportedly have some “off-field” concerns about one of the top quarterback options in this year’s draft class. NFL teams aren’t sure about former Ole Miss standout quarterback Matt Corral. An anonymous NFL offensive coordinator shared some of these concerns with NFL insider Albert Breer.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It's finally here, CSU football fans: Jay Norvell's 'Air Raid' offense made its Canvas Stadium debut on Saturday afternoon in Colorado State's 'Green vs. Gold' spring game. Fans showed up to watch the glorified practice that brought the feel of a college football game with...
The last big batch of college football spring games for 2022 will give us our first look at the seismic shifts wrought by the coaching carousel this offseason. Lincoln Riley at USC, Brian Kelly at LSU, Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame -- not to mention Dan Lanning at Oregon and Brent Venables at Oklahoma -- all make their on-field debuts at their new places of employment this weekend.
The spring season is in the books in Piscataway. Friday night, Rutgers held its annual spring game to close out its schedule of 15 practices as it prepares for the 2022 season. The Scarlet Knights are coming off their first bowl appearance since 2014 and are hoping to build off that success.
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team will conclude spring practice on Saturday with the annual spring finale, set for 1 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. Though the event will be in practice format rather than that of a game, fans will get the chance to watch everything from one-on-one drills to seven-on-seven competition and some 11-on-11 scrimmaging.
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment.
Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities.
Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards.
Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team.
1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi
— Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022
Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements
The Nebraska men's basketball team added its second transfer of the offseason Thursday when former Alabama forward Juwan Gary announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound Gary started 16 games for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in...
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game and what questions (a lot) remain. The biggest change to Nebraska’s defense in the past several weeks didn’t occur during spring ball but actually after the 15-practice session ended. That was defensive lineman Casey Rogers’...
After parting ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron, the LSU Tigers are now moving forward with new head coach Brian Kelly, who was hired away from Notre Dame during the offseason. While Kelly hasn’t coached LSU in a game yet, he has already begun making an impact on the recruiting trail.
