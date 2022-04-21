ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Black Hair, Teacher Don’t Care: Twin Cities Teacher Cuts Black Boy’s Afro Without Permission, Parents Want Answers

By Zack Linly
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcOuG_0fGLBDfv00

With all these stories floating around the interwebs about hair discrimination and controversies over Black students being forced to cut their hair for various (and arbitrary and racist) reasons, it’s amazing that there are still so-called “educators” out there trying it whit the Black children in their care.

Two Black Twin Cities mothers are understandably outraged that their 12-year-old Black child came home from school one day to reveal that his afro had been cut by his teacher without any parental permission. Neither the school nor the child has been named publicly but, according to CBS Minnesota , the police confirmed that officers were sent to the school behind the incident after the child’s parents arrived looking for answers.

In fact, the boy’s mothers, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds told CBS their son was proud of his hair.

“It was actually growing pretty well, actually he was thinking about all kind of styles he wanted to do with it,” said Daetney said.

So, the question, of course, is what led to a teacher think it was in any way OK to cut a Black child’s hair during class without consulting the boy’s parents. (Or why TF would they do it at all, for that matter.)

And he said, ‘Are you guys going to be mad?’ We were like, ‘For what?’ He pulls his hat off and goes, ‘My teacher and me cut my hair,’” said Tadow explained.

Apparently, the student said he had some kind of breakdown and that led to his hair being cut.

“’I was just really angry, I didn’t like my line-in and I was just mad and I just stared cutting,” Tadow told CBS in explaining what her son had told her and her wife. “‘And then my head was down and the teacher come over and said, ‘Let me fix it for you.’”

What it sounds like is the boy started cutting his hair while having some sort of breakdown and the teacher, instead of doing literally the only thing to do in that situation — which is to call the parents — decided to help by continuing to cut the boy’s hair.

“What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” Tadow said.

“Why didn’t we get a phone call and email, a text?” she asked

The parents shared their anger on social media which drew the attention of KMOJ Radio host William Baker, who CBS described as “a long-time public school educator who knows how important a crown, or hair, is to the Black community.”

“It just demoralized him, just take his pride away,” Baker said. “And now his hair is being put in a situation where people are dictating how he should look.”

After Baker called his mobile barber, Barber Big Lew, the boy got a fresh cut before starting fresh at a new school. Still, the fact that this whole thing even happened is ridiculous. Educators with Black children in their care have got to do better than this.

Comments / 19

Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
2d ago

If the teacher used scissors, it is my opinion the teacher perpetrated an assault with a dangerous weapon on the child.

Reply
4
Carole Thornhill
2d ago

I think she should have picked up the phone to the parents and explain what was happening in current time 🤔

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
Chattanooga Daily News

“The student kept calling him the N-word”, Family says that black high school student is the ‘original victim’ after he was caught on video kicking and punching his white classmate repeatedly, leaving him injured

The black high school student reportedly began to fight his white classmate after he faced racial bullying, his family said. The boy’s mother said that the racism her son faced was riding the crest of a wave of racism perpetuating throughout the school district. For months, the white student verbally attacked her with racial slurs, the mom said. The local school system continues to drop the ball against racism, racist acts against students and it gets shoved to the side like it doesn’t exist, the student’s mother said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Boy#Black Child#Twin Cities#Racial Injustice#Racism#Afro Without Permission#Cbs Minnesota#Tf
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
The Charleston Press

“If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it,” Teacher caught on video using the N-word twice and calling students morons during class

Teachers-involved racism incidents are on the rise lately and parents, especially in multiracial schools, are understandably concerned about this trend. More than a week ago, a video appeared online where two teachers are heard calling their students ‘morons’ and one of the teachers was caught on video using the N-word at least twice during class.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy