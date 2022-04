We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spring is in full swing which means we’re itching to get outside, enjoy the warm weather, and travel somewhere new. Just in time for all the trips you have booked, some of our favorite multipurpose travel bags and accessories from Lo & Sons are on major sale. In honor of Earth Month, the Asian-American family-owned travel bag company is offering 25 percent off on full-price items now through April 24. But that’s not all: Lo & Sons will also donate 5 percent of your purchase to FABSCRAP, an NYC-based nonprofit that has rescued over one million pounds of fabric from the landfill. Could there be a better reason to shop? We don’t think so.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO