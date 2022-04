Anthony Joshua has said he is “rooting for” Dillian Whyte in Saturday’s heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.Whyte will look to become the first fighter to beat Fury, whose WBC belt is on the line in the main-event contest at Wembley Stadium.Joshua knocked out Whyte in 2015, avenging an amateur loss to his fellow Briton, with whom he has shared a fierce rivalry.After hearing that Whyte will earn around £5.5million for Saturday’s fight with Fury – and another £3m if he wins – Joshua admitted: “Even though Dillian Whyte is an enemy of mine, I’m low-key happy for him.”The...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO