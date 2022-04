In exactly two weeks, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open in theaters. And while audiences were initially introduced to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange in 2016’s Doctor Strange, he was not the first actor to portray the master of the mystic arts in live-action. That honor belongs to Peter Hooten, who played the title role in the 1978 TV movie, Dr. Strange. That film has rarely been available to watch legally, although it has been popular among bootleggers at comic conventions. But now, Dr. Strange is officially making the leap to Blu-ray.

