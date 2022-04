MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The former Mylan pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is now officially property of West Virginia University. The university announced they paid $1 for the facility from health care company Viatris. It plans to use the facility to create “short-, medium- and long-term academic, employment and community opportunities for Morgantown and surrounding areas, as well as tuition scholarships for impacted Mylan employees.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO