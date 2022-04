The WT Department of Nursing held its bi-annual health fair Saturday at the Hillside Church north campus in conjunction with various organizations to give free public health screenings. Among the services offered at the health fair were screenings for STDs, HIV, colorectal cancer, blood sugar and blood pressure measurements. Informational booths were conveniently located all around the building to educate community members on resources and programs that are available to them. COVID-19 vaccinations and other low-cost adult vaccinations...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 39 MINUTES AGO