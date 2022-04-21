ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Central Bank Could Revise Inflation Forecast Upward, Governor Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank could revise its inflation forecast higher at its next monetary policy meeting due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bank of Mexico...

