JACKSON, Miss. — Drivers burning rubber and doing donuts, along with dirt bikes and four-wheelers racing through downtown Jackson all caught on camera. A 16 WAPT News viewer who lives downtown recorded the video on April 1 and April 2. In the first segment, a family is seen unloading children while a car is doing donuts in front of them at the intersection of Capital and Mill streets.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO