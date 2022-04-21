ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire at Russian defence research facility kills 6 people

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Six people died and 27 more sustained injuries after a fire broke at a...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY

