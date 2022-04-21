Deebo Samuel calls out Adam Schefter for 'false' rumor regarding trade from 49ers

Deebo Samuel has made it known that he wants a trade from the 49ers. The stud wideout took issue with how his trade request was covered, posting and deleting messages on social media expressing his displeasure with the reporting.

Samuel is not done yet. The Pro Bowler is now calling out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for assuming that one of the reasons he made the trade request is because he wants to move closer to home.

On an episode of NFL Live , Schefter reported that despite Samuel having yet to give his reason for wanting to leave the bay area, Schefter assumed that moving to a franchise closer to his home state of South Carolina is one of the major reasons for his trade request.

“My understanding is, and we’d have to hear from Deebo himself, I’m sure there are a multitude of factors as to why he would like to be traded, but I think one of them is the fact that he simply prefers to be closer to home, South Carolina, not out West in California,” Schefter said. “I think he’d like to be closer to home somehow.”

Not too long after this segment, Samuel denied Schefter's report by making a post on his Instagram story, laughing at the entire rumor.

Samuel ended up deleting the comment on his story, repeating the same thing he did earlier this week when ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported his trade request .

“Reporters jobs is to make stories only people know the truth about the situation is 49ers, [agent Tory Dandy], and Deebo Samuel," the Pro Bowl receiver said on the deleted tweet.

If Schefter's report turns out to be true, that would mean the Carolina Panthers would be the logical team for Samuel if he wants to move closer to South Carolina. Not unlike every other team in the league, the Panthers could certainly use a do-it-all guy like Samuel.

The 26-year-old receiver has scrubbed 49er's references off his social media pages and says he's been receiving death threats over his request. While not giving the media an exact answer of what he wants out of San Francisco, he certainly has an issue with what reporter's interpretation of the situation.

