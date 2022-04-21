Bennedict Mathurin, Sam Thomas and more honored at Arizona's Catsys awards ceremony
By Alec White Arizona Daily Star
mycouriertribune.com
2 days ago
As the Arizona Wildcats began to put a bow on the 2021-22 school year, UA student-athletes took part in the annual Catsys awards ceremony on Monday night to celebrate the top-performing individuals of the year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the awards show...
Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
The offseason has not been especially kind to Arizona State football. The Sun Devils program under Herm Edwards has been embroiled in controversy regarding possible NCAA recruiting violations, and in part because of that, ASU has lost coaches, taken a step back in recruiting — the Sun Devils had the eighth-best class in the Pac-12 in 2021, the lowest ASU has ranked in conference recruiting since 2011 — and had significant contributors leave via the transfer portal.
After sweating out a dramatic come-from-behind walk-off win in the 10th inning Friday night, the ninth-largest crowd to watch a game at Goss Stadium was treated to something altogether different Saturday afternoon. An easy win. Wade Meckler continued his red-hot hitting, Jacob Kmatz stayed undefeated and Mitchell Verburg continued his...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been active on social media today, responding to a number of narratives about him. One of the subjects Murray addressed was the possibility of him leaving the Cardinals. Arizona has yet to offer Murray the contract extension he is looking for, fueling speculation that he could ask for a trade at some point.
After an early exit in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Baylor is reloading for a run at a title for the 2022-23 season. On Friday, the Bears received some help — landing prized BYU transfer forward Caleb Lohner over programs like the UCLA Bruins and Utah Utes. Wrestling with the...
If there's anything the Tucson Sugar Skulls know how to do, it's score. Tucson has the highest-scoring offense in the IFL. However, the Sugar Skulls' defense ranks last in the league in points allowed, often resulting in college basketball-esque scores and — all too often lately — losses.
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Washington Huskies 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night in the opener of a three-game college baseball series at Goss Stadium. The second-ranked Beavers won in dramatic fashion, using a solo home run from Wade Meckler to tie the game 3-3 in the eighth and then a walk-off single by Garret Forrester to win in the 10th.
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment.
Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities.
Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards.
Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team.
1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi
— Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022
List
Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements
The Arizona Coyotes have released season-ticket details for their 2022-23 season at Arizona State University's new 5,000-seat multipurpose arena, which they'll share with the ASU Sun Devils NCAA hockey program. The Coyotes are moving to the ASU facility after their lease with the city of Glendale ended, forcing them to...
LAWRENCE — Add Christian Braun to the list of Kansas basketball players who’ve entered the NBA draft process, as he announced Sunday he has declared while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
Braun may still be a part of the Jayhawks’ roster when the 2022-23 season tips off later this year. But, at this point, he’s...
BURNABY, British Columbia — Brittanee Fisher’s senior softball season at Billings Senior gave some inkling of what her future held. Now a fifth-year senior at Montana State Billings, Fisher has proven that potential to be reality. In a doubleheader split against Simon Fraser on Saturday, Fisher belted her...
With a boisterous crowd lining the outside lanes of the track and a big goal on the agenda, Cooper Teare and his “rag-tag group of guys” just were looking to have some fun.
That much was accomplished Saturday night during the final event of the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field.
Beating the world-record time...
Comments / 0