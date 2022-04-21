ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Alone in a Room, A Writer Is Never Lonely

By David Lott
vineyardgazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe room where I write is actually my office. I love my office. It is back behind the garage in a space that used to be filled with rusted cans, rakes, shovels, old hoses, a wheel barrow and grass seed, and smelled of gasoline, oil and dirt. The floor was hard-packed...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

‘Everywhere Babies’, a picture book celebrating infants, becomes latest book banned in Florida

A picture book called Everywhere Babies, which celebrates infants, is the latest book to be banned in Florida schools. The Washington Post reports that the book was the target of a ban in a dozen school libraries in Walton County, Florida. The district's superintendent, Russel Hughes, told WJGH-TV that it was "necessary in this moment for me to make that decision and I did it for just a welfare of all involved, including our constituents, our teachers, and our students." Other books – mainly those dealing with topics like race, LGBTQ people, sex or other topics deemed inappropriate for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Barrymore
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Golf Clubs#Blaupunkt
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
Floor8

Julia Fox flashes sideboob in revealing silk outfit and towering platform boots in NYC

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox fearlessly made the streets of New York City her personal runway as she strutted around in a pair of skyscraper platform boots. While turning heads with her towering black patent leather shoes, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star bared plenty of skin in a racy beige satin dress, which clung to every curve of her enviably toned figure on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Could these extravagant floating hotel pods be the future of travel?

If you get seasick easily, look away now. The future of hotel rooms is here – and it looks distinctly… choppy. Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has unveiled designs for a type of floating room called a Pearlsuite, which, at first glance, looks a little bit like a cross between a UFO and a pedalo.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Caribbean island bird almost knocks Sophie’s sunglasses off on aviary visit

The Countess of Wessex almost had her sunglasses knocked off by a friendly Caribbean island bird on her tour of an aviary.Sophie was invited to see the St Vincent and the Grenadines’ national bird, the Amazona guildingii, as part of her visit to the botanical gardens in the country on Saturday.As she entered the aviary, the countess was unaware of one bird resting on the cage above her.Before she was followed into the enclosure by her husband the Earl of Wessex, it swooped down just over the top of her head, forcing her to immediately duck down.Her sunglasses fell forwards onto her face to the sound of laughter from those present.Sophie did eventually get used to the Amazona guildingii, and by the end of her tour of the aviary, she was feeding them from the palm of her hand. Read More Boris Johnson: Time ‘running out’ for PM over Partygate, Sturgeon saysFrench election - live: Latest polls and news
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy