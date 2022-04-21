ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Young backs bill to protect public housing residents from lead in drinking water

By Rebecca Thiele
wfyi.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) is sponsoring a bill to protect people living in public housing from lead in drinking water. Among other things, the proposed bill – Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act – would require those who maintain public housing to test for lead, notify residents if...

bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.

