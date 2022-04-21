This Painstakingly Restored 1960 Porsche Outlaw Is Now Up for Sale

Click here to read the full article.

If you consider modding a vintage Porsche automotive sacrilege, the Outlaw up for sale on O’Kane Lavers is one beautiful sinner.

The custom coupé, which is asking roughly $234,000 (€215,000), is a far cry from a factory classic and packs loads of attitude. It comes with a cracking backstory, too.

The 1960 356B was delivered new to an American soldier based in Roswell, New Mexico, who later relocated to Connecticut. After the owner died, the car remained in a barn until it was eventually rediscovered in 2017. With just 27,255 miles on the dial, which is believed to be the original mileage, the retro ride was then sold to the UK.

Once the Porsche arrived across the pond, it underwent a full nut and bolt restoration to get to Outlaw 356 specs. The meticulous work was carried out by some of the UK’s best tuners, including 911 Rennsport, Workshop Seventy7, Jaz Porsche, Riviera Autobody and Roger Bray.

According to O’Kane Lavers, the team clocked up an “insane number of man-hours” to ensure every aspect was covered. The car was stripped back to bare metal and new panels were fitted to the body. The engine and gearbox, which are originals, were both completely rebuilt. The running gear, suspension and brakes, meanwhile, were refurbished or replaced with new components. The brightwork was also carefully re-chromed.

Inside, the custom interior features red Scottish Muirhead leather and a plush German weave carpet. The original gauges have also been professionally refurbished.

O’Kane Lavers says the restoration took a total of four years to complete and required an eye-watering amount of cash. It appears to have been worth it, though. Today, the Outlaw is presented in “showroom condition” with all its paperwork and a heritage Porsche tool kit. It looks as good as one of Rod Emory’s Outlaws , too.

The kicker? The car is located and registered in Belgium, which means you may have to plan your own trip across the pond to get it.

Check out more photos below: